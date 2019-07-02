× One injured in Tuesday morning crash on Madison Blvd

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A medical emergency led to a man being injured in a wreck Tuesday morning near Madison.

Huntsville Police told WHNT News 19 the man was driving eastbound on Madison Blvd., and they received multiple calls to 911 about him driving recklessly.

Police said he then veered into the median, hit a concrete block on a bridge and ended up in a nearby creek.

Paramedics got to the scene and found the driver was having a medical emergency while driving.

They stated he was taken to the hospital, but he should be okay.

No other cars were involved in the wreck and there were no other injuries.