NOAA Satellite Captures South American Eclipse

NOAA’s GOES-East satellite captured the solar eclipse as it tracked toward South America Tuesday afternoon! You can see the eclipse as the dark, shadowed area moving over the Pacific Ocean on the satellite loop below:

The shadow of the eclipse can be seen through visible satellite imagery, because the visible satellite is essentially taking a true photo of the Earth as seen from the satellite’s view. Just like your own shadow can show up in photos that you take, the shadow from the eclipse shows up in visible satellite imagery!

The shadow seen in the image above is really the moon’s. A total solar eclipse occurs as the moon moves directly between the sun and the Earth. Our moon is the exact distance away from us to completely cover the sun during a total solar eclipse.

The path of totality – where the sun is completely blocked by the moon – ran from Chile to Argentina this time around. The next total solar eclipse that will move over North America will occur in 2024.