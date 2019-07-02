× New training program: teachers don’t touch students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama Board of Education created a new training program to address the recent increase in inappropriate student-teacher interactions.

AL.com reports that the purpose of the program is to help teachers better understand the appropriate boundaries of relationships with students and what to do if they suspect a colleague crossed that boundary.

The new training program offers videos and powerpoint presentations to cover topics like social media and texting between students and educators. The training also includes real conversations with students who were victims of teachers.

In a 2015 study, Alabama reportedly had the highest rate of student-teacher sex cases.

Court records show more than 300 charges of either a school employee having sexual contact or completing a sexual act with a student were filed from 2014 to 2018.

Alabama state officials say the numbers have increased because there has been an emphasis on reporting educator misconduct.

This training is not mandatory but it is recommended that school officials set clear expectations for the faculty members, monitor interactions, and act on reports with a zero-tolerance policy regarding educator misconduct.

Click here to check out the training material.