Multiple Huntsville Fire units respond to Westdale Court fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue was called to a fire in Westdale Court Tuesday morning.
Huntsville Fire told WHNT News 19 they were called to a home at 3715 Westdale Court around 8:45 a.m.
They stated they believe the fire started from a shorted out wire behind a freezer, but an investigator would need to fully confirm it.
Firefighters said they put the fire out, but it started again between a false roof, so they had to put it out a second time.
Five people were displaced but nobody was injured, and the family’s dog and some of their birds were saved as well.
34.730369 -86.586104