Multiple Huntsville Fire units respond to Westdale Court fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue was called to a fire in Westdale Court Tuesday morning.

Huntsville Fire told WHNT News 19 they were called to a home at 3715 Westdale Court around 8:45 a.m.

They stated they believe the fire started from a shorted out wire behind a freezer, but an investigator would need to fully confirm it.

Firefighters said they put the fire out, but it started again between a false roof, so they had to put it out a second time.

Five people were displaced but nobody was injured, and the family’s dog and some of their birds were saved as well.