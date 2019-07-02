Mexican diplomat visits Huntsville to talk trade with industry leaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - A diplomat from Mexico visited the rocket city Tuesday. His visit comes on the heels of President Trump taking tariffs off the table when it comes to trade with Mexico.

Mexico is the second largest buyer of US goods in the world. While the US and Mexico exchange a variety of produce and cultural products.

"That's not really what it's about. What it's about is machinery parts electrical components," Consul General Javier Diaz de Leon said.

Consul Diaz says 40% of Mexican exports to the US are used in the supply chain.

"We are part of a very sophisticated and very competitive supply chain that we have built-in North America and it makes us the most competitive region in the world," he stated.

He says there has been a sense of uncertainty when it comes to trade relationships recently.

"At this point of course as most of you know those tariffs, the President announced a few weeks ago are off the table ...So we are reaching out to our partners and people who work with our industry here in northern Alabama to you know to move forward."

Consul Diaz says trade with Alabama is important.

"Last year it was almost $7 billion that was traded between Alabama and Mexico," he said. "Mexico is the third trade partner with Alabama in the world."

He says he is hoping to talk with officials from Mazda Toyota and even foster new relationships with leaders in the aerospace industry.

"Mexico is one of the top ten aerospace producers manufacturers in the world...What we are looking into is to see how we can make sure that those plants who are here operating creating jobs can probably establish a strategic alliance with plants in Mexico," he said.

Last year the US, Mexico, and Canada created a new trade agreement. Consul Diaz says the agreement has already been approved by the Mexico Senate and the country is closely watching its approval process in the United States.