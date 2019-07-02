Marshall County Sheriff’s Office plans to have more officers patrolling for the holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - Sheriff Phil Sims wants to remind everyone to be safe during the 4th of July, and says to help keep people safe on the roads, they're planning to have more officers on duty.

"We'll have extra patrol out, we may even have a few road blocks in the county depending on the time, and so forth, and the weather," said Sims.

He says it won't just be Marshall County either, there will be more officers out from surrounding counties as well.

Sims says people need to make sure they have a designated driver if they plan to drink alcohol on the holiday.

He also wants everyone to be safe while shooting fireworks.

"We ask for people to be considerate of their neighbors and remember we haven't had much rain so kind of watch out for setting fires and so forth," said Sims.

Most of all, Sims says he hopes everyone has a safe and nice 4th of July.