× Man indicted on murder, several other charges for deadly police chase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville man has been indicted in connection with a police chase that ended in a deadly wreck.

Court records show a Madison County grand jury indicted Antonio Fearn on charges of murder, leaving the scene of an accident, attempting to elude law enforcement and DUI.

Fearn is accused of killing Michael Redding in August 2018 during a chase with UAH police.

Huntsville police a UAH police officer who suspected Fearn of breaking into cars on campus tried to pull him over and a chase ensued. Fearn crashed into Redding while he was stopped at a traffic light at Holmes Avenue and Sparkman Drive, police said. He was arrested shortly afterward.

Court records show Fearn also was indicted on 10 counts of breaking into vehicles for offenses over a period of time from late May until Aug. 21.

Jail records show Fearn’s bond was set at $160,000.