Hurricane Barbara Over Open Pacific – No Threat To Land

We are quiet in the Atlantic basin for now. Barbara strengthens over the open Pacific on Tuesday. The system is well southeast of Hawaii. It strengthens to a Category 4 in the coming days before weakening. It is no threat to land.

Here is the advisory for the National Hurricane Center:

Hurricane Barbara Advisory

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

1100 PM HST Mon Jul 01 2019

…BARBARA STILL STRENGTHENING…

…FORECAST TO BECOME A MAJOR HURRICANE SOON…

SUMMARY OF 1100 PM HST…0900 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…12.0N 121.1W

ABOUT 1055 MILES SW OF THE SOUTHERN TIP OF BAJA CALIFORNIA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 110 MPH

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WEST 15 MPH

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…969 MB…28.62 INCHES

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 1100 PM HST (0900 UTC), the center of Hurricane Barbara was

located near latitude 12.0 North, longitude 121.1 West. Barbara is

moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h). A turn toward the

west-northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected to

begin on Tuesday and continue into Wednesday, followed by a turn

toward the northwest on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 110 mph

with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the

next day or two, and Barbara is expected to become a major

hurricane soon. Weakening is likely to begin on Wednesday and

continue into Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the

center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185

miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 969 mb (28.62 inches).