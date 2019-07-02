× HPD officer’s DUI case dismissed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Madison County prosecutors have dropped their case against Huntsville police officer accused of driving under the influence.

A Madison County District Court judge granted a motion by prosecutors to drop the charge against Justin Jamar Willis, 31, with conditions.

Willis was off duty when Alabama State Troopers arrested him around 3:18 a.m. on Feb. 17 at U.S. Highway 72 and Moores Mill Road.

Madison County Assistant District Attorney Robin Drake told our news partners AL.com that the motion to dismiss the charges was filed because Willis completed substance abuse counseling and entered a pretrial diversion program.

Huntsville Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson told AL.com Willis is still on desk duty pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing.