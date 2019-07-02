× Forensic tests reveal more about Franklin County skull, but still no ID

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities said Tuesday they are still trying to identify a skull found in Franklin County last month.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said the skull found June 9 by hikers appears to be a male between the ages of 18 and 49. It was found in a flood zone area across the water from Horseshoe Bend Campground.

There were no obvious signs of foul play or how the person died, Oliver said, and they have no open cases of a missing man in Franklin County. Oliver said they believe the person died between two and seven years ago.

Oliver said anyone who thinks it could be a missing relative should contact the law enforcement agency that took their missing person report, so that they can contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.