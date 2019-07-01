Update your bookshelf during Decatur Library’s used book sale

Posted 4:04 pm, July 1, 2019, by , Updated at 04:06PM, July 1, 2019

DECATUR, Ala. — In need of a good read? You may want to check out Decatur Public Library’s Friends of the Library Used Book Sale Room.

Everything in stock is half price during the month of July.

The hours for the Book Sale Room are Monday through Thursday 10:00 a.m. until 6:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday the hours are 10:00 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays the room closes from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for stocking.

For more information call 256-353-2993 ext. 100.

