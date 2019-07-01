United Way of Madison County announcing 27 non-profit partners for 2019-2022

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama - United Way of Madison County leadership and staff will announce partnerships representing more than one million dollars in grant funding with 27 selected non-profit agencies.

Additionally, United Way leadership and board will announce publicly community-established goals, consensus items from the United Way Community Wide Needs Assessment, and plans for the upcoming campaign.

"We understand that, as a community, we can do more together than any one of us can do alone. That is why United Way stands as a vital connector, convening donors and volunteers, identifying community needs, and investing dollars in solutions to those needs," says Clay Vandiver, United Way CEO and President.

The announcements will be made at United Way during a special event at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 2. This year's campaign slogan is "YOU have the power to change lives. Come join us!" United Way is located at 701 Andrew Jackson Way in Huntsville.

In addition to the $1 million+ in grants that will be awarded to nonprofit partner agencies for programs delivered in Madison County this year, United Way has also impacted the community through its Familywize Drug Discount Program, the Free Tax Assistance Program, the Volunteer Center, the Emergency Food and Shelter and other special assistance funds administered by United Way, and the 211 Call Center, in partnership with Crisis Services of North Alabama.