Teenager charged in death of Rod and Paula Bramblett

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn Police arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett.

On Monday, July 1, Auburn Police arrested Johnston Edward Taylor, 16, from Auburn on warrants charging him with two counts of Manslaughter.

The arrest is the result of the ongoing investigation into a traffic fatality that occurred on May 25th on Shug Jordan Parkway near W. Samford Avenue. Rod Bramblett Jr., 53, and Paula Bramblett, 52, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Auburn Police Division received a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Traffic Homicide Unit saying Taylor’s vehicle was traveling well over the posted 55 mph speed limit when the crash happened. The Toxicological Analysis Report from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences showed marijuana in Taylor’s system.

Per Alabama Criminal Code 12-15-204; Police charged Taylor, a 16-year-old, as an adult and took him into custody at his residence in Auburn. He was transported to the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.