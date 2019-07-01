× Starting today you have to be 21 to buy tobacco and e-cigarettes at Walmart

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Starting today, if you’re under the age of 21 and looking to purchase tobacco and e-cigarette products at Walmart, you’re going to be out of luck.

Walmart announced in May that it would raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarette products to 21 starting in July. That policy actually kicks in today (July 1). The new policy affects all Walmarts, Neighborhood Markets and Sam’s Club stores, more than 5,300 in all.

Previously, the minimum age to purchase tobacco products in Walmart’s stores was 18, with the exception of states where the minimum purchase age is higher. Now, 16 states have the minimum age set at 21.

The Bentonville-based retailer also said it would stop selling fruit and dessert-flavored e-cigarettes, which have been criticized as responsible for getting teenagers hooked on vaping.