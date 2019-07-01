Sarin gas reportedly found at Facebook facility in California

Posted 2:39 pm, July 1, 2019, by

(KGO/CNN)

MENLO PARK, Calif. – Two people were reportedly exposed to the deadly chemical agent sarin at a Facebook warehouse Monday afternoon.

Fire officials told Bay area  CNN affiliate KGO that the two people were being checked out and everyone at the facility was safe.

Sarin is a man-made chemical classified as a nerve agent. Exposure to it in its vapor form can cause convulsions, paralysis and respiratory failure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

