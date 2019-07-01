× Outdoor Alabama hosting photo contest

Do you have any amazing pictures of Alabama’s beauty that you want to showcase across the state? If not, you have plenty of time to get some for a contest hosted by The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The Outdoor Alabama photo contest will be open for entries through October 31, and anybody with pictures taken in Alabama can enter.

The contest, in its 15th year, added a new category this year: Find a Refuge. Photos in this category should be from one of the state’s 11 National Wildlife Refuges.

Other categories include:

Birds of a Feather

Bugs and Butterflies

Coastal Life

Cold-Blooded Critters

Nature-Based Recreation

Shoots and Roots

State Park Adventures

Sweet Home Alabama

Watchable Wildlife

Waterfalls

Young Photographers

Details on the categories and additional information are available online. To enter, photos must be uploaded to the website digitally (from a computer, tablet, or phone).

A first, second, and third-place photo will be selected for each category, along with one additional honorable mention.

Winning images will be featured both online and in a traveling exhibit which will cross the state.