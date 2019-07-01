Outdoor Alabama hosting photo contest
Do you have any amazing pictures of Alabama’s beauty that you want to showcase across the state? If not, you have plenty of time to get some for a contest hosted by The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The Outdoor Alabama photo contest will be open for entries through October 31, and anybody with pictures taken in Alabama can enter.
The contest, in its 15th year, added a new category this year: Find a Refuge. Photos in this category should be from one of the state’s 11 National Wildlife Refuges.
Other categories include:
- Birds of a Feather
- Bugs and Butterflies
- Coastal Life
- Cold-Blooded Critters
- Nature-Based Recreation
- Shoots and Roots
- State Park Adventures
- Sweet Home Alabama
- Watchable Wildlife
- Waterfalls
- Young Photographers
Details on the categories and additional information are available online. To enter, photos must be uploaded to the website digitally (from a computer, tablet, or phone).
A first, second, and third-place photo will be selected for each category, along with one additional honorable mention.
Winning images will be featured both online and in a traveling exhibit which will cross the state.