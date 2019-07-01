× Man faces Madison County murder charges after domestic dispute

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A man has been charged with murder after an alleged domestic dispute.

The Madison County Sherrif’s Office said Tyson Wells Ridings, 52, was arrested Sunday after authorities were called to a medical emergency.

Deputies said they responded to the 1500 block of Joe Quick Road around 10:45 p.m., where they found Lorrie Payne Ridings dead.

Investigators said they took Tyson for questioning and later arrested him. He was taken to the Madison County Jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Authorities added the victim and suspect were husband and wife, and they believe the incident is domestic-related.