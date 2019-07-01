Listeria concerns prompt fresh vegetable recall from Trader Joe’s, several other retailers

Growers Express announced a recall Sunday, affecting fresh vegetable products sold at multiple retailers across the county, including the states of Alabama and Tennessee.

The company said affected products could potentially be contaminated with listeria, but no illnesses have been reported.

Products in Alabama were sold at Trader Joe’s locations throughout the state, along with locations in Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee.

Affected products include:

10.5 oz packages of Trader Joe’s Butternut Squash Spirals with lot number 190614-403565 and a best by date of 6/28/2019

10.5 oz packages of Trader Joe’s Zucchini Spirals with lot number 190617-403814, and a best by date of 6/27/2019

This recall also includes retailers elsewhere in the country, primarily in the Northeast U.S. More information can be found on the FDA website.

The company stated no other Growers Express products are affected, and no Green Giant-branded canned or frozen vegetables are affected.

According to the company, customers with affected products or those with unreadable dates should throw the products away and not consume them.

Requests for refunds should be directed to the toll-free number listed on the packaging.