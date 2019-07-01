× Inmate dies in Madison County Jail

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities confirm an inmate died in the Madison County Jail over the weekend.

Investigators say an inmate was reported dead Sunday afternoon to jail staff. They were able to confirm that the inmate was a 28-year-old man and that they believe he died by suicide but were unable to release his identity at this time.

As with all suspicious deaths, it will be investigated. The body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville for an autopsy to be conducted.