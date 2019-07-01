Huntsville Museum of Art displays 1819 Alabama constitution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Museum of Art opened its new 'We the People' exhibit Sunday afternoon.

This exhibit is part of a special bicentennial exhibition of Alabama's six state constitutions. These documents normally stay in Montgomery, but officials say it is appropriate that the 1819 constitution returns to its place of adoption right here in Huntsville where 44 delegates met to draft it.

"These state constitutions are rarely displayed in public and its even more unusual for them to come all the way from Montgomery where they usually are kept at the state archives building so we hope that the residents of North Alabama will take opportunity of the exhibit here at the Huntsville Museum of Art," said Steve Murray, Department of Archives Director.

The exhibit will only be in town until August 11.