Huntsville Animal Services holding Independence Day adoption special

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services wants you to help give their felines some freedom with a free Fourth of July special.

All week long, adult cat adoptions are free and kitten adoptions are only $10.

Their “Let Freedom Ring” adoption special includes spay or neuter surgery, rabies and other vaccinations, microchipping for pet identification, a city license, a collar and deworming.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. They’re open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with the exception of Tuesdays, when they’re open until 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

You can call the shelter at 256-883-3782 or visit their website or Facebook page.