Homes evacuated after gas leak in Jones Valley neighborhood

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Firefighters evacuated homes in a Huntsville neighborhood after a gas leak Monday evening.

Construction crews hit a gas line on Harding Way around 5 p.m. Monday, Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews said.

A total of 25 people in eight homes were evacuated, firefighters said.

There were no injuries.

There was no word on when the leak would be repaired and people would be allowed back in their homes.