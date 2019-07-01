× Florence pastor accused of sexually abusing boys

FLORENCE, Ala. – The lead pastor of a Florence church has been arrested, accused of sexually abusing young boys in his congregation.

John Martin was taken into custody Friday evening and booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center on four counts of Sexual Abuse. Martin has been a pastor at Lighthouse Baptist Church on Sweetwater Avenue for nine years. He has since resigned from his position as pastor.

The arrest came less than a week after prosecutors say he confessed to his congregation at Lighthouse Baptist Church of inappropriate behavior. Members of the congregation immediately notified One Place of the Shoals, a family justice center.

According to Assistant District Attorney Coty Hand, there could be several more victims who have not been discovered at this time.