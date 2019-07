× Bridge over I-59 reopened in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A bridge that was heavily damaged in a deadly wreck a month ago has reopened.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said the DeKalb County 140 bridge over Interstate 59 reopened Saturday.

The bridge closed down after a tractor-trailer wreck May 29 that killed Gerald Farley of Collinsville.

ALDOT said it spent $628,200 fixing the bridge.