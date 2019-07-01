× Authorities arrest Etowah County resident on drug charges

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities have arrested a Gadsden resident for multiple drug-related charges.

The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit said Anthony Cornelius Foster was arrested on Wednesday, June 19, after agents from the county, Alabama National Guard Counterdrug Program, and FBI Safe Streets Task Force searched a business on US-411 in Gadsden.

When they searched the home, agents said they found 20 grams of suspected heroin, an unspecified quantity of suspected methamphetamine, approximately $720, and four handguns.

Foster was taken to the Etowah County Jail and was charged with drug trafficking, two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, and possession of a pistol by a violent felon. His bond was set at $200,000.

Authorities added Foster was out of jail and on state probation when he was arrested. In addition, they stated Foster could face additional state and federal charges related to the firearms and drugs seized.