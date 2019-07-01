Amateur radio operators prepare for the worst

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Amateur radio operators can be unexpected help in a crisis. Recently, members of the Huntsville Amateur Radio Club spent 24 hours outside the US Space and Rocket Center practicing for the worst case scenarios.

During the annual National Amateur Radio field day exercise, they prepared for what would happen if the Huntsville area lost all communications.

The club's president says ham radio works under any conditions and from just about any place.

"We run the whole time on emergency power," said HARC president Billy Gold. "We have no outside power source. We're running on generators for the whole event and one of the stations actually has solar power."

They welcome anyone who may want to learn more and communicate with clubs around North America.