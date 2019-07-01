× Alabama Department of Transportation offers tips to make Fourth of July travel stress-free

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Transportation is making the Fourth of July holiday travel easier on drivers.

ALDOT says due to safety concerns there will be no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates from Wednesday, July 3, at noon through midnight, Sunday, July 7.

ALDOT says even though construction zones will not be active, they urge drivers to use caution while driving through work zones.

“Drivers should prepare to safely navigate the busy roads during the Independence Day holiday, as travelers drive to and from Alabama beaches, lakes and other popular summer destinations,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator, ALDOT. “Drive sober, alert and buckled up.”

The Alabama Legislature recently passed a law requiring all occupants of a vehicle to wear a seat belt.

ALDOT offers these holiday travel tips:

Buckle up. Surviving a crash is much more likely when wearing a seat belt. Latest stats from Drive Safe Alabama show that almost 60 percent of people dying in crashes on Alabama highways are not wearing a seat belt.

More safe driving tips are available on the Drive Safe Alabama Facebook page.

Highway Travel Planning Tool

Motorists planning their holiday travel route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information, including live traffic camera, feeds at ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app. ALDOT asks motorists to use ALGO Traffic responsibly.