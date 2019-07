GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – 2 people are dead after a crash in Guntersville Sunday evening.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office confirms two people died in a three-vehicle accident in front of the Guntersville Walmart, on US Highway 431.

The accident happened around 7:23 p.m. on June 30.

The Coroner’s Office and the Guntersville Police Department are still investigating the crash.