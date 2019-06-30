Three Decatur men arrested in Friday afternoon drug search

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – After several months, a joint investigation focused on a Drug Trafficking Organization embedded in Decatur ended Friday with three arrests.

Three people were arrested in a search conducted off Rigel Drive near Decatur.

Besides the three people, authorities said they found 2.4 ounces of a substance which tested positive for cocaine, nearly $3,000, a money counter, a handgun, digital scales, and marijuana.

Investigators added they also located and searched a storage unit in the Old Moulton Road area, saying they believed it was a stash location. They located 10 ounces of a substance which also tested positive for cocaine.

The three arrested include Otis Ray Bates, 39, Israel Foster, 42, and Michael Foster, 39.

Bates was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, Israel was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and Michael was charged with loitering in a drug house.

Bates is being held on $500,000 bond; the Fosters are being held on bonds of $300 apiece.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said more arrests may be possible as the investigation proceeds.

The Madison-Morgan HIDTA STAC team, Morgan County Drug Task Force, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Drug Task Force, Lawrence County Drug Task Force, and Decatur Organized Crime Unit all participated in the investigation.