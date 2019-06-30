× One dead after wreck on Highway 72 in eastern Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – One person is dead after a wreck on Highway 72 in eastern Limestone County.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the single-vehicle accident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 72, east of Mooresville Road.

West said a pickup truck left the road and hit a utility pole. West said they pronounced the victim dead at a local hospital.

Alabama State Troopers are working to notify family members. They continue to investigate the wreck.