Mark McDaniel says it’s time to go back to the Moon

There’s a lot of conversation right now about a return mission to the Moon.

Not just a trip, but sustaining a presence on the Moon.

Huntsville attorney Mark McDaniel is a member of the NASA Advisory Council and says it’s not just talk – it’s time to actually do it.

“Right now, we have a president who is really pro NASA; he’s pro going to Mars. The Vice President is the same way, we’ve got an outstanding NASA administrator, Jim Bridenstine, to lead us so let’s get up there. Let’s get Gateway up there, let’s get some astronauts up there, let’s start making some moves so when a new president comes in, it’s like the ISS.”

