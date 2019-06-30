× Man arrested after Madison County drug investigation, faces $1 million bond

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man has been arrested on drug-related charges.

According to Huntsville Police, Jamie Jasper was arrested after a long investigation by the Madison-Morgan County STAC Team.

Authorities said they searched two Madison County houses in an attempt to find Jasper, but he drove away during the searches. He was driving erratic, according to STAC agents, who decided not to pursue him.

Authorities stated they did find two kilograms of cocaine during the search.

Police obtained warrants for Jasper’s arrest and asked for assistance from the US Marshals, who located Jasper in an attic near Atlanta.

Jasper is being held in the Madison County Jail on charges of drug trafficking. His bond has been set at $1 million.