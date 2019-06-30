Humphrey’s Bar and Grill open again after fire in kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A downtown Huntsville staple reopened Sunday. Humphrey's Bar and Grill has been closed for two months following a fire that damaged the kitchen.

After months of closed doors, the scene Sunday was much different, just in time for Microwave Dave Day downtown.

"We're just so grateful and happy to be back, we've had so much support from the community," says Jackie McGill.

Humphrey's manager Jackie McGill says they worked hard to return to 'business as usual.'

"We had a job fair here the other day just making sure we have all our aces in our places. we're just fully stocked, have a lot of extra stuff. just whatever we can do to make sure we are prepared for today," says McGill.

Although they ready to reopen, their kitchen hasn't reopened yet so they'll be serving food a food truck. Waiters and waitresses will carry orders prepared in the food truck into the restaurant.

"We already had a fully staffed, fully serviced food truck so it works perfectly," says McGill.

McGill says they aren't sure when construction on the fire-damaged kitchen will be finished.

"With construction, we've really learned that you can think something is going to be done but you never know," says McGill.

Humphreys menu will be limited until their kitchen is up and running but managers say they will still be serving up your favorites.

"We're still going to do brunch, live music every night, never a cover charge. We're going to keep everything as normal as possible," says McGill.

Both the bar and dining room will be open and hours of operation will remain the same as before the fire.