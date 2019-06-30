How to plan for life after death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - In a world of uncertainty one thing is irrefutable, one day we are all going. Having a plan for your passing is probably not at the top of your priority list, it may not have even made the list at all. But creating a plan for those you will leave behind when you pass is something experts say everyone should do.

The National Funeral Directors Association says 62.5% of people believe that it's important to talk about funeral preparations but only around 21.4 % have made arrangements for themselves.

The first step is having that conversation with someone you trust. It can be a friend, family member or attorney.

From there, you can consider some of the many important considerations such as what you want for the funeral service the burial, if you want life insurance, and how your estate should be handled.

The National Institute on Aging has a full list of considerations for those who are facing the end of life decisions. This is a great resource for caretakers as well.

Johnathan West is an Owner and Director of Serenity Funeral Home and he says when it comes to estate planning, "The main thing is having your paperwork, knowing all of your properties knowing your assets, possibly reaching out to an attorney that can help with preparing those estates."

We make plans all the time throughout our daily lives and no matter what age you are experts say pre-planning for life after death should be part of that.

Elijah Bell Funeral Owner and Director says, "In life, as you navigate from a young adult to middle age to your later years you want to plan every portion or facet of your life."

It may make the process easier for those you leave behind.