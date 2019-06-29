× Schnitzel Ranch closing in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One popular restaurant in downtown Huntsville decided to close its doors in July.

Schnitzel Ranch, located on Church Street in Huntsville, posted on their Facebook page, “Due to private circumstances, we decided to retire from the restaurant business a few months sooner than planned.”

According to the post, the last day of operation will be July 14, until then the restaurant will be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for lunch and dinner and Sundays, lunch only.