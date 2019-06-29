Over 3,000 people kicked off Fourth of July celebrations at Ditto Landing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Over 3,000 people started off their Fourth of July celebrations this weekend at Ditto Landing in Huntsville.

Ditto Landing Independence Day Celebrations included food trucks, live music from The Beasley Brothers and The Juice Band, and a firework display.

Admission was free to the independence celebration, which Ditto Landing Executive Director Brandi Quick was different from last year. The VIP passes sold for thirty-five dollars and included free food, seating & tables in the pavilion and a shaded area with ceiling fans. Quick says the VIP section was a sellout.

Quick says they were able to offer this event free to the public because of gracious community sponsors.

"Our sponsors helped us so there was no additional charge to a customer. they made it happen, they were able to make the fireworks happen and they paid for our band," says Quick.

Quick says to accommodate for the large crowds they coordinated with all emergency divisions within the city.

"The fire department was involved, HEMSI, Coast Guard Auxiliary, Huntsville Police Department were all on board with helping us," says Quick.

Organizers wanted safety to be a top priority at the celebration. A security team checked bags and gave out wrist bands for alcohol sales.

"Bags were checked tonight to make sure everyone was safe when they came into our facility. that is of top priority to us to make sure everyone comes in and has a good time but is safe," says Quick.

She says lots of work went into pulling this off and it's all worth it.

"Our team has been working on this for months and this is the ultimate feeling to come out and see families enjoying themselves and enjoying the music and enjoying the river in the process," says Quick.

Quick says Ditto Landing has its celebration prior to the fourth so they can best serve their customers on the water on the actual holiday.