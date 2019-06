× Man killed after train hits car in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities said a man was killed on Laughmiller Road Saturday morning.

Officials said the man was driving westbound on Laughmiller when his vehicle was hit by a train around 8:15 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials added this was the second wreck since May 9, when another person was killed at the same intersection.