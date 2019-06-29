× Hoover Police arrest man in connection to Riverchase Galleria Parking Deck Homicide

HOOVER, Ala. – Hoover Police made an arrest in the murder of Zachariah Taylor Music.

Authorities charged Michael Jabari Akamune, 20 from Birmingham, with murder.

Akamune is now in the Hoover City Jail on a $60,000 bond and will be taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

On June 26 at 1:29 p.m., Hoover Police and Fire responded to the fifth level of the North Parking Deck at the Riverchase Galleria on a shooting.

Police say Music was found in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds and later died at the scene.

Hoover police detectives are working to name more suspects in this case.