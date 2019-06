LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Officials say one person has died following a motorcycle wreck in Limestone County Saturday afternoon.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirms the fatal wreck happened on Salem Minor Hill Road around 2:55 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle lost control and hit a fence, according to West.

West said he can not release the name of the victim due to the family being notified.

