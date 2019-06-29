Annual Rocket City Pride parade attracts a large crowd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Rocket City Pride held their annual Pride Parade on Saturday to celebrate Pride month.

This year, the event's organizer, Allen Gordon, said they had the best turnout yet.

The parade route ran from east on Holmes Avenue then south on Jefferson Street, around Fountain Circle and north on Church Street past Big Spring Park.

Gordon said the crowds that showed up to support the parade showed him and the entire LGBTQ+ community how progressive the city has become.

"We're a very progressive city but we're just having to break down those walls. I definitely think that it's getting there, we are finding our allies and we're finding our community in Huntsville finally," said Gordon.

Gordon says they're hoping to hold the Pride Parade on the last weekend of June next year.