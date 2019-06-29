Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for an escaped inmate

Posted 6:42 pm, June 29, 2019, by

James Franklin Photo: Alabama Department of Corrections

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) is looking for an escaped inmate who left his assigned work detail.

Officials say they last saw inmate James Franklin at his work detail at Langford Motors in Enterprise, Alabama, around 7:00 a.m.

Franklin is 45-years-old and is 5′ 11″ and weighs 235 lbs. He has green eyes and blond hair.

If you see Franklin or have information that may lead to his recapture, contact ADOC at (800) 831-8825.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.