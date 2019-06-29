A Night of Puerto Rican Folk Music in Big Spring Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- Concerts in the Park continues in Big Spring Park Monday with a cultural exchange concert.

It will be a night of Puerto Rican folk music with cuatro virtuoso Wilbert Maldonado Rivera and his band all the way from Utuado, Puerto Rico.

The concert is on July 1 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and is free to attend. Organizers say it will be a night of high-energy music that's sure to make you want to move!

The concert is sponsored by Arts Huntsville along with COLSA Corporation.

Organizers say to bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and pups. In the case of rain, the show will go on inside the Von Braun Center's Concert Hall.

Arts Huntsville and the City of Huntsville Department of Parks & Recreation present Concerts in the Park every Monday evening, June 3-August 5, showcasing a mix of musical genres.

The Concerts are held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in downtown Huntsville’s Big Spring Park on the Huntsville of Museum of Art outdoor stage and are free to the public. Concertgoers should bring their own seating and leashed pets are welcome. Picnics are welcome at Concerts in the Park, but local food trucks and vendors will be on site.

Handicap parking will be available in the Huntsville Museum of Art parking lot and additional parking is available for free in the Monroe St. garage.