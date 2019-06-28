The 5th Annual Microwave Dave Day takes place June 30th in downtown Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The 5th Annual Microwave Dave Day will take place Sunday, June 30, 2019 in downtown Huntsville on Washington Street. The event will run from 3:00 PM - 10:00 PM with multiple stages, and Microwave Dave and the Nukes closing out the festivities.

Donations from the day go to the Microwave Dave Music Education Foundation (MDMEF) furthering their mission of "Supporting Music Education in North Alabama.'

This year will prove to be extra special as it will be the 5th Anniversary of the celebration, the 30th Anniversary of Microwave Dave and the Nukes, the 50th Anniversary of the Lunar Landing and the 200th Anniversary of ALABAMA's statehood! This is an ALABAMA 200 event.

A donation of $10 is encouraged at the gate. The annual Microwave Dave Day is the largest fundraiser of the year for the MDMEF, a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit organization, funding its signature program 'Concerts in the Classroom.' This program is the brainchild of Nukes bassist Rick Godfrey. The program introduces students to local musicians and stimulates young minds with the joy of live performances and also inspires an interest in academics through the medium of music. MDMEF in also excited to introduce its second community musical endeavor on the day of the event.

From being the back-up band for Bo Diddley to Author Stephen King writing in Entertainment Weekly praising the Nukes' cover of "Highway 49," saying "That electric slide guitar will change your way of life," Microwave Dave & the Nukes have garnered a national and international following.

Microwave Dave Gallaher discovered his life`s calling after one unforgettable live school performance during his 4th-grade year in Dallas, TX. He has since had a career in music that has spanned decades. His foundation hopes to spread the same love of music to future generations of students in North Alabama.

