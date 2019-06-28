× T-shirt sales to help preserve North Alabama’s natural resources

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Listen up nature lovers! You can help support the protection of North Alabama’s natural resources and look good while doing it.

Land Trust has partnered with Green Pea Press and local designer Hadley Russ to create t-shirts available for the community to purchase. All proceeds will go towards supporting Land Trust of North Alabama’s mission.

The shirts are $20 and range from small to 2XL. You can pick between two colors: natural and mint. Order your shirt here. You have until July 10 to place your order.