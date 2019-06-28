× Superintendent Massey leaving Madison County Schools for new cyber technology school

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Madison County Schools Superintendent Matt Massey is taking a new job.

Massey has been selected to serve as the first president of the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering.

The announcement was made Friday afternoon by the school’s foundation.

Massey was elected superintendent of Madison County Schools in 2014.

The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering is a statewide magnet school aimed at preparing students to enter the growing fields of cyber technology and engineering.

Classes are set to begin in August 2020. The school will be located in Cummings Research Park.

The school’s foundation also received a $3 million donation Friday afternoon from Redstone Federal Credit Union.