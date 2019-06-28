Store owners plea for lower liquor tax in Athens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - Liquor store owners in Athens say their tax rate is too high and they are hoping city leaders can lower it.

Store owners now pay a 15 percent liquor tax to the city.

Liquor store owners receive a discount for buying booze in bulk from the state stores, but they say the city tax makes it hard to compete.

"I don't think zero is going to happen. I don't even think 5% is going to happen, but anything is better than 15 percent," said Steven Pearson, owner of Good Spirit Beverages in Athens.

Members of the Athens City Council said they will consider lowering the tax.