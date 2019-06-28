× Rocket City Pride Parade in Huntsville on Saturday, June 29th

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – June is Pride Month and Huntsville is celebrating 50 years of Pride on Saturday, June 29th.

The 2019 Rocket City Pride Parade is a family-friendly event and kicks off at 1:00 p.m. The Pride Parade is the perfect opportunity for the LGBTQ and ally members of the community to come together and embrace diversity. This event, hosted by Rocket City Pride, is free to attend.

The parade route runs east on Holmes Avenue then south on Jefferson Street, around Fountain Circle and north on Church Street past Big Spring Park.

Parade participants are supposed to meet and line up at 11:00 a.m. in parking lot K on Clinton Avenue across from the Post Office.

The Grand Marshall for the 2019 Rocket City Pride Parade is Camika Shelby, the mother of Nigel Shelby. Nigel Shelby died by suicide on April 18th.

If you want to be a part of the parade, click here to register.

If you have any questions about participation email, info@tnvalleyrcp.org.