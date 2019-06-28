× Police need help identifying breaking and entering suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are looking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with some breaking and entering cases.

Police released surveillance photos of a man Friday morning who they said is connected to debit card purchases in several criminal cases.

The debit card spending is connected to breaking and entering cases reported in the area of Creek Wood Park off Old Madison Pike June 19.

Anyone who knows the man is asked to contact HPD investigators at 256-427-7291 or through Crime Stoppers at 53-CRIME.