PHOTOS: 28 arrested in Morgan County warrant sweep

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County authorities said they rounded up 28 people as part of an effort to round up people with outstanding warrants.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies spent Thursday evening arresting people as part of Operation Summer Heat.

Arrests ranged from drug possession to traffic warrants.

The sheriff’s office said they plan to continue the sweep and that anyone who believes they may have a warrant can check the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office website.