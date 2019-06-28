New Redstone MWR Library program designed for budding bookworms

Posted 3:16 pm, June 28, 2019, by

Closeup child hand opening and reading a book in library in vintage color tone

REDSTONE, Ala. — If you have a child who loves to read, the Redstone Morale Welfare Recreation Library’s newest program is perfect for your family.

Budding Bookworms is a free, hour-long program. Kids will listen to stories related to the theme of the month and also take part in a hands-on activity or craft.

The next Budding Bookworms session will be held July 13 from 11 a.m. to noon. The theme will be, ‘”It’s Showtime at your Library”. Kids will be able to make their own finger puppet to take home

Pre-registration is required. To learn more about the program and to sign up stop by the library located 3323 on Redeye Road, or call 256-876-4741.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.