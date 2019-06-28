× New Redstone MWR Library program designed for budding bookworms

REDSTONE, Ala. — If you have a child who loves to read, the Redstone Morale Welfare Recreation Library’s newest program is perfect for your family.

Budding Bookworms is a free, hour-long program. Kids will listen to stories related to the theme of the month and also take part in a hands-on activity or craft.

The next Budding Bookworms session will be held July 13 from 11 a.m. to noon. The theme will be, ‘”It’s Showtime at your Library”. Kids will be able to make their own finger puppet to take home

Pre-registration is required. To learn more about the program and to sign up stop by the library located 3323 on Redeye Road, or call 256-876-4741.